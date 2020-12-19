Man steals woman’s purse from grocery cart in Lufkin, leads police on chase that goes wrong

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A man stole a woman’s purse and led Lufkin police on a chase that went wrong.

According to Lufkin police, Tracey Callaway, 47, from Groveton, took a woman’s purse from her grocery cart at Walmart. She was able to trip him and get her bag back.

Police responded to the situation and saw that Callaway left the store in a blue Chevrolet Cruze. They tried to make a traffic stop to pull him over, but he did not respond.

Callaway then led law enforcement on a 20 minute pursuit, and this ended in a two-vehicle crash in front of Kelty’s Baptist Church off Loop 287 near 103 west.

No one was injured, and the other vehicle was able to drive away after the incident.

Police were also able to arrest Callaway.