UPDATE: One man died from a shoot out in Tyler on Monday, said Tyler police.

Officials discovered the man in the street with a gunshot wound, and he later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The other victim transported himself to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at the moment. If anyone has any information on this case please call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

UPDATE: Two people were injured in a shoot out in north Tyler on Monday, said the Tyler Police Department.

Officials said they found several shell casings from different calibers. Authorities believe there were several people shooting. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

The second victim later arrived at a hospital.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot in Tyler around 3:14 p.m. on Monday, said the Tyler Police Department.

The incident happened in the 900 block of West Morris Street. The man was taken to a local hospital, and police did not have information on his condition, yet.

Officials and detectives are at the scene investigating, and they did not release details about a suspect.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.