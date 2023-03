MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police said they need the public’s help locating a man who is wanted for his involvement in a Feb. 19 shooting.

Officials said Damirious Fountain, 21, has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Fountain or knows where he is, is asked to contact Mount Pleasant Police at 903-575-4004.