Man wanted for homicide in Louisiana arrested in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man was arrested in Gregg County near Liberty City on Monday, and he was wanted for a homicide that happened in Louisiana.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety pulled a car over during a traffic stop on Interstate 20. The Sheriff’s Office was also called to assist.

The man ran away from the passenger side of the car, but he was later captured near the interstate.

No one was injured during the pursuit, the Sheriff’s office said.