NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County authorities are looking for a man wanted for charges of indecency with a child.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are looking for Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo. He is wanted for three second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child, with additional charges pending.

He is a 22-year-old Mexican national, authorities said, with a tattoo on his right shoulder that reads “N:OW.”

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 936-560-7777.