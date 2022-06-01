GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child and parole violations.

28-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants from various law enforcement agencies, officials said.

Walker is known to frequent the Kilgore and Longview areas of Gregg County and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. They said don’t approach or attempt to apprehend him, just contact authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, Walker is active on social media like Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram “where he seeks out females to chat with and meet.”

You can contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.