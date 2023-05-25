SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – A man who has been wanted by Henderson County authorities for more than a year was added to Texas’ Most Wanted list.

44-year-old Steven Clay Leifeste has been wanted since March 2021 by Bexar County authorities for evading arrest and a probation violation warrant related to a previous conviction for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In March 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for Leifeste for two counts of sexual assault of a child.

He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 215 pounds. He has tattoos on his back and left shoulder and a scar on his left cheek. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is up for grabs for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous, according to DPS. So far this year, 17 Most Wanted Fugitives have been apprehended, and $67,000 in rewards have been paid out to tipsters.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods: