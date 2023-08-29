TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Warrants have been issued for a third suspect in connection to the shooting that took place at the Liberty Arms apartment complex back in May.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, detectives have obtained warrants for Delon Williams on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Photo of Delon Williams courtesy of the Tyler Police Department

Back in May, officials responded to the Liberty Arms apartment complex after receiving several reports of a shooting. They were able to identify two of the alleged shooters soon after the shooting took place and arrested one of them but are still looking for Kerick Johnson for his alleged involvement in the shooting as well.

Authorities are asking the public to contact the Tyler Police Department if anyone has any information on where Williams or Johnson might be.