MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Marshall said on Wednesday they are looking for a man who is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

According to police, Cameron Deshun Payton has an active felony warrant for his arrest and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969, and tips can also be made using the P3 mobile app. Officials said tips submitted through crime stoppers or the mobile app that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.