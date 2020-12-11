Man wanted in relation to series of burglaries in Cass County shot

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man who was wanted by police in relation to a series of burglaries in Cass County was shot on Thursday.

According to the Cass County Criminal District Attorney, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office began a manhunt on Dec. 9 for someone they wanted to question about burglaries in the Huffines/Bivins area.

Officials believe the man was armed and dangerous. He was also wanted for a Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole warrant.

Multiple police departments assisted the sheriff’s office. This included DPS, Texas Rangers and a DPS aircraft. They all began searching for the man around 4:00 p.m.

He was later found at a residence, and he ran away into a wooded area. Witnesses said he also had a gun.

Later that night and in the early morning, multiple shots were fired at police. Two more warrants were obtained for the man for aggravated assault-deadly weapon on a public servant.

The man was found on Thursday around 1:00 p.m. He was at a small maintenance shop and refused to surrender to police.

Law enforcement saw the man had a weapon, and he was shot. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured, and this case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.