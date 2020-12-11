Man wanted in relation to series of burglaries in Cass County shot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man who was wanted by police in relation to a series of burglaries in Cass County was shot on Thursday.

According to the Cass County Criminal District Attorney, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office began a manhunt on Dec. 9 for someone they wanted to question about burglaries in the Huffines/Bivins area.

Officials believe the man was armed and dangerous. He was also wanted for a Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole warrant.

Multiple police departments assisted the sheriff’s office. This included DPS, Texas Rangers and a DPS aircraft. They all began searching for the man around 4:00 p.m.

He was later found at a residence, and he ran away into a wooded area. Witnesses said he also had a gun.

Later that night and in the early morning, multiple shots were fired at police. Two more warrants were obtained for the man for aggravated assault-deadly weapon on a public servant.

The man was found on Thursday around 1:00 p.m. He was at a small maintenance shop and refused to surrender to police.

Law enforcement saw the man had a weapon, and he was shot. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured, and this case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51