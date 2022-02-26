HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man and a woman were injured after they were hit by a vehicle when they were leaving the Henderson Civic Theatre.

The married couple went to cross East Main when a westbound car hit them, officials with the Henderson Police Department said. Police received the call about the wreck around 8:18 p.m.

According to officials with the Henderson Police Department, they were both injured, however, the man has more serious injuries.

Police are still on the scene.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.