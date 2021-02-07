Manny’s Tex-Mex Café closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Manny’s Tex-Mex Café closed their doors for good on Saturday, Feb. 6, due to “mounting debt” and “COVID-19 struggles”.

“By the Grace of our Lord, we’re going to reorganize and reopen under new ownership in a few weeks,” Manny said in a Facebook post.

“We appreciate your wonderful support all these years and especially your friendship. Together with you in prayer and unity with our Lord, not only will we survive, WE WILL THRIVE!” Manny said.