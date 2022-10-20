SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man’s sentence was reduced in Smith County on Thursday after a court reporter lost records, according to Jacob Putman, the Smith County District Attorney.

Joel Lee Gonzales was originally sentenced to life in prison for the charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, and he later appealed, said authorities.

Due to the error, a new trial was required. But, instead of having a new trial Gonzales agreed to plea to 49 years in prison, said the DA’s office.

In May of 2020, a Smith County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the county on Interstate 20. The deputy then asked Gonzales to exit the car.

The sheriff’s office said Gonzales got a gun that was between his legs, chambered a round and drove away. He later crashed his car and ran away into the woods. Deputies located him, and he was arrested.