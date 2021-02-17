Many East Texans without electricity now are in homes with no water

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Some East Texans who have in some cases spent days without electricity now have a new problem — little or no water.

Tyler Water Utilities is experiencing water main breaks because of severe cold weather and “crews are working nonstop to maintain and repair the city’s water system,” said a news release.

“We are not shutting off water. City water supply and lines are not frozen,” the statement said.

The city is asking residents to “avoid putting undue stress on the water system; by avoiding the use of dishwashers, washing machines, filling up bathtubs or doing anything that requires a large volume of water during this unprecedented event.”

Some East Texas water supply companies are dealing with the doubly whammy of loss of electricity and frozen pipes.

Southern Utilities Co. on Tuesday implemented mandatory water restrictions for its customers in Flint/Gresham area.

“Customers are asked to restrict their water usage to drinking, cooking, bathing, and heath related uses only,” said a statement released by the company. “Southern Utilities is implementing this mandatory water restriction to ensure the continuance of services for all customers during this weather event.”

The Walnut Grove Water Supply Co. near Whitehouse is experiencing low water pressure and water shortage across its service area.

“This situation is caused by a combination of the rolling electrical outages affecting our well and boost plant in combination with the city of Tyler having large breaks directly affecting their supply to Walnut Grove WSC.” a company statement said.

Walnut Grove’s statement continued, “If you experience low pressure or no water, you will need to boil any water intended for human consumption once water service is restored.”

The Gaston Water Supply Co. in Rusk County is asking people to conserve water.

“The pumps are not pumping. Ice and cold temperatures would explain the struggle. All assistance is greatly appreciated at this time,” said information from company.

The city of Whitehouse posted on Tuesday that residents should expect to go two to thee days without water and electricity “as a worse case scenario.”

“We know this is frustrating and scary. We, just like you, are trying to figure out the best course of action to keep our families, pets and homes safe and warm during this winter storm,” said the city’s statement.

The Gum Creek Water Supply, which serves customers near Jacksonville, released this statement Tuesday. “Due to extreme weather condition and lack of power, the city has been unable to pump water to our system. Our tanks our now empty. … We are working to restore water service as soon as possible.”