TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mardi Gras season is here and East Texans are putting in their orders for those delicious king cakes!

It’s the second year for Great Harvest Bakery in Tyler to sell the tasty treat. Sales started Jan. 6 and will continue until Fat Tuesday. Owner Laura Jones said that customers from all walks of life come in to place orders for King Cakes.

Jones said that the bakery has sold around 30 to 40 cakes a day, and expect to sell 1500 by the end of Mardi Gras season.