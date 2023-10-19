LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Samuel Gideon, 45, of Harleton, was taken into custody on Wednesday following a traffic stop that stemmed from a report of reckless driving on US 59.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Officer Zach Klein located the suspect vehicle in the 3200 block of North Medford Drive. The driver, identified as Gideon, allegedly explained his poor driving by saying he dropped his phone. Police said a warrant check showed Gideon was wanted out of Upshur County for a second degree felony. Officers then took him into custody.

When Klein requested a K9 unit from another agency, the dog reportedly alerted on the vehicle to which more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine was recovered, as well as more than an ounce of marijuana.

Gideon has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in addition to the existing warrant. He is in custody at the Angelina County Jail on a collective $105,000 bond as of Thursday evening.