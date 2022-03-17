MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Jefferson man has been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Beau Daniel Merryman, 21, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2021, to distributing information relating to explosives and destructive devices and was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison Thursday.

“Anyone who provides others with the technical know-how to commit acts of violence against innocent people will suffer the wrath of local, state and federal law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “No stone will be left unturned to catch and prosecute such individuals.”

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said that Merryman threatened countless lives by sharing bombmaking information that could have caused immeasurable harm if given to a dangerous person.

“The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting the communities we serve. We ask the public to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity to law enforcement,” said DeSarno.

According to court information, Merryman engaged in a series of online conversations with undercover FBI employees between September and October 2019. The release stated that during those conversations, Merryman gave detailed instructions on how to make several types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs.

He explained how to construct the IED’s, selective explosives, pack shrapnel for maximum damage, and construct fuses or detonating devices. According to the release, he also directed that the IEDs be used to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations.

Merryman was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tyler Resident Agency, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department, and Tyler Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank Coan and Ryan Locker.