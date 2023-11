JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Clyde Finely, a 60-year-old cyclist last seen in Jefferson on Friday.

Finely is 6-foot-tall, 180-pound Black man with black hair, brown eyes and is around 60-years-old. Officials said that he’s known to ride his bicycle for long distances.

Anyone who has information is asked to call investigator Chuck Rogers at 903-665-3961.