MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying subjects involved in shooting at a car on March 6.

According to the MCSO, unknown people stopped a vehicle in front of a house on McCoy Road in the southwest part of the county and began shooting at a vehicle.

McCoy Road is located on the south side of Lake O’ The Pines. The incident was caught on camera in a 30-second video showing a vehicle stopping on the road shortly before four gunshots rang out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact criminal investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-7201 or (903) 665-3961.