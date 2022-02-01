MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since January.

Charles Andrew Taylor Jr., 34, has not been seen since Jan. 24 around 3 p.m.

Taylor was last seen near Nash Farms Road near Highway 155 and FM 729 or the Dalton’s Corner area.

He is a Black man and is 6’2″, weighs around 140 lbs., has a thin build, black hair and black eyes. Taylor also normally wears thick glasses. Officials do not know what Taylor was wearing or if he had access to a vehicle when he disappeared.

Anyone with information on Taylor is asked to please contact Investigator Chuck Rogers at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (903) 665-3961 or (903) 665-3962.