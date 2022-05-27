MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help after saddles, other horse tacks, and diesel fuel was stolen from a barn off of FM 2208.

According to MCSO, an orange Coats Roping Saddle with the name Ford stamped on the rear of the seat was stolen on Tuesday. The Coats saddle also has a silver Conchos with the initials AF wrapped in barbed wire.

MCSO also said a Teskey’s Roping saddle with roughout fenders was also taken. The Teskey’s saddle had a 2017 Champion Header on the fenders.

Both saddles were stolen in addition to a Smarty heeler roping dummy with a bent leg.

Anyone with information about the stolen items should contact investigator Chuck Rogers at 903-665-3961.