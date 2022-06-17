MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them identify a man who burglarized a baseball concession stand in the area.

The man broke into the Jefferson Dixie Youth Baseball Association concession stand on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. close to the Kellyville Cut Off and Kelly Park Road. The baseball fields are off Highway 49 by the Kelly Community Center.

Several items were taken from the concession stand and the building was damaged. If you have any information about this person or crime, please contact investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-3961.