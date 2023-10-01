MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department said that two people were taken to local hospitals after a 4-wheeler and two vehicles crashed at Karnack Highway and Larry Drive on Saturday.

Officials said the crash happened around 10 p.m. when a sedan hit a 4-wheeler that was on the road causing the sedan to be moved into the other lane of traffic where an oncoming vehicle to crash into them.

Marshall Fire Department responded to the scene and removed the sedan driver who was trapped in the car, according to Marshall PD. The 4-wheeler rider and the sedan driver were both transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries and officials said the other driver was released from the scene, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing but no charges have been filled at this time, according to Marshall PD.