Marshall among cities seeing rise in illegal dumping

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Illegal dumping is a problem throughout Texas, say environment groups. In Marshall, city officials reported this week they are seeing an increase in junk and large items being thrown out around the city.

“This growing problem not only looks unsightly, but it also spoils the natural beauty of our community,” said information posted by the city.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality defines illegal dumping as the disposal, transportation for disposal, or allowance of disposal of litter or solid waste any place other than a landfill or other approved waste site. Common types of illegal dumping involve items that are difficult to dispose of, such as tires, landscape waste, construction debris, appliances, furniture, household garbage, chemicals, batteries, and fluorescent lights.

According to a report from the Texas Association of Regional Councils, illegal dumping is a problem throughout Texas as people discard items in vacant lots, along isolated roads, behind culverts, in drainage ditches and waterways instead of using landfills.

“These items … can be dangerous if children get in them, cause flooding problems if they are dumped in

drainage channels or waterways, contaminate surface and groundwater if the materials are hazardous, become breeding grounds for rodents and mosquitos,” the report said.

To combat illegal dumping, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality promotes a four-part approach:

making proper disposal options available.

creating public awareness of the hazards of illegal dumping

cleaning up illegal dumps

enforcing laws involving illegal dumping

HOW TO DISPOSE OF TRICKY ITEMS

Those who have an item that can’t easily be recycled or thrown in the trash, can consider the following:

Contact a local waste management program for advice on managing and disposing of these items.

For items that qualify as household hazardous waste, check the TCEQ HHW programs list for details.

for details. TCEQ maintains a map of municipal solid waste landfills to help you find a safe, legal place to dispose of other challenging items.

HOW TO REPORT AN ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATION

TCEQ is available 24 hours a day to receive complaints. Texans can use its online complaint form, or call toll-free at 888-777-3186 to make an environmental complaint. TCEQ investigates every complaint it receives.

In most cases, people can call report illegal dumping to city or county government officials or through the appropriate regional Council of Government.



REPORTING A PROBLEM IN MARSHALL

In Marshall, those who witness illegal dumping can contact the City of Marshall Police Department Non-Emergency line at 903-935-4575. Violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, said information posted by the city.

Marshall offers citizens free dump passes at the Water Billing Department located in city hall, 401 S. Alamo Blvd.

ETCOG’S APP TO REPORT ILLEGAL DUMPING

The East Texas Council of Governments (which serves Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties) has an illegal dumping app.

“We are dedicated to keeping our region clean and free of illegally dumped trash, litter, and hazardous waste. Through a grant from Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, we have created an app to provide an easy and effective way to report illegal dumping in the ETCOG region,” said information from ETCOF.

All complaints are reported to the jurisdiction responsible for investigation.

Information on downloading the free app is available by clicking here.