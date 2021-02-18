Marshall city officials plead with residents to conserve water

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The city of Marshall on Thursday asked residents to conserve water as it struggles to meet demand. Citizens are under a boil water notice.

“Currently, Marshall Public Works crews are aware of a few leaks in service lines, but pressure problems are primarily attributed to the significant demand for water,” said a statement from the city

“Our water plant operators are doing everything possible to keep up with the current demand under the most challenging situation,” the statement said.

The city is also asking citizens not use large amounts of water.