MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Fire Department is investigating a Thursday night fire at the abandoned Smith’s Steel plant.

Officials said the building was “an unoccupied, unused facility with no power source to it.”

Marshall Fire units were dispatched to the area of Hazelwood and Travis Street around 9 p.m. and according to Marshall Fire, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the abandoned building.

Photo courtesy of the Marshall Fire Department.

The building was found engulfed in flames and and firefighters began an immediate defensive attack. Off-duty firefighters were also called in, and officials said they battled the blaze for several hours.

“The building was compartmentalized into various sections and filled with old casts and materials from when it was in operation years ago,” officials with Marshall Fire said.

No injuries were reported and the fire was reported to be under control within four hours with firefighters working hot spots throughout the rest of the morning.

“The investigation is in its early stages yet if anyone has information concerning this fire please contact crime stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department,” officials said.