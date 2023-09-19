MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon announcing the loss of an elementary student.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform the Maverick Family about the passing of 5th grade student at David Crockett Elementary School, Natiyah Williams. Natiyah will be greatly missed by her peers, teachers, and staff.” Marshall ISD

The district also said they will have a counseling team available at the school to support and talk to students who knew Natiyah.

Parents are asked to contact David Crockett Elementary School if they would like their child to speak with a counselor.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” said Marshall ISD.