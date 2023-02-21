MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD announced the death of one of their high school students on Tuesday.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform you about the passing of Marshall High School student Savannah Riddle. She will be greatly missed by her peers, teachers and staff,” the school district said.

Marshall ISD will have counselors available for students. Parents simply need to reach out to the high school.

The district also thanked the community for keeping the Riddle family in their thoughts.