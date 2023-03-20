MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Marshall ISD announced the death of one of their students Monday in a Facebook post.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform the Maverick Family about the passing of Marshall Early Graduation School student Braiden Dreesen-Branch,” Marshall ISD said.

The district said that he will be missed greatly his peers, teachers and staff.

A counseling team will be made available for students and those who knew Braiden, Marshall ISD said. For those that would like their student to speak with a counselor, they should contact Marshall Early Graduation School to make arrangements.

The district thanked the community for keeping the family in their thoughts during this difficult time.