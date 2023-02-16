MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Independent School District Board of Trustees said on Thursday it is calling for a $41.9 million bond election on May 6.

The proposal was made to update Marshall High School, which opened its doors in 1980.

The school district plans to use the bond to build a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building and a gymnasium.

The funds would also be used to revamp the high school library, lunchroom, core classrooms, CTE classrooms and common areas.

The furniture would also be replaced as well as the flooring and technology.

“It’s important to know, if the bond package is passed, there will not be a tax rate increase imposed on the community by the district. We’ve been planning and evaluating all facility options for more than a year. In November we formed a Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee consisting of members from our community and MISD staff. This committee was formed to evaluate needs and provide our MISD School Board with recommendations,” said Marshall ISD Superintendent Dr. Richele Langley.

Marshall ISD passed a $109 million bond in 2015, but Marshall High School has not planned for big renovations since 1988.

“With an age of more than forty years, our maintenance teams have done a great job of

maintaining Marshall High School. I believe this shows our taxpayers that we are doing our best

to be good stewards of the funding we are provided. But, like any building, at some point the

Marshall Independent School District work exceeds the capabilities of our staff. We want to do what is academically in the best interest of our students for their advancement as well as for what is financially and economically appropriate for our community,” adds Langley.

Marshall ISD said the CTE building would help prepare students for their careers.

“An expanded Career and Technical Education program could also help our college-bound

students as well as our work ready students. If we have an accredited and designated

educational space, adjunct-professors can instruct university-level classes at the high school

and more students can earn college credit in career and technical courses. In reality, even

students who are college bound, need to be trained to be work ready. This would save students

and families money on tuition,” explains Brad Burris, the MISD School Board President.

He says, “The students of Marshall deserve the very best and in this ever-changing

world, we have to continue to upgrade our programs and facilities to offer the best education

possible to our kids. This can help us attract and retain superior staff. A bond is needed to

provide the funding to accomplish this important project.”

There will be district meetings that will provide more information to parents and families about the bond.