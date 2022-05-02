MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas fourth grade student passed away Sunday night, according to Marshall ISD.

In a Facebook post, the district announced the passing of Laylah McGlothin, a student at Sam Houston Elementary.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help your child as they process their grief,” Marshall ISD said.

A crisis counseling team will be available at school to support those in need, the district announced. If you want your child to speak with a crisis counselor, you can contact MISD’s counseling staff to make arrangements.

“Laylah will be greatly missed by her peers and staff at Sam Houston Elementary. We thank you for keeping the McGlothin family in your thoughts during this very difficult time,” the district said.