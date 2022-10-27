MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Marshall ISD announced that they were deeply saddened by the loss of Dennis Williams, who was a former coach and assistant principal.

The district said Williams was an integral part of the Maverick family for 15 years with great character and heart for the children and staff of MISD.

MISD said Williams’ smile made everyone feel like he was an “instant friend,” and that he will always be a part of the Maverick family.

“On behalf of MISD, we want his daughter, our own Lady Mavs softball head coach, Amber Williams, as well as the rest of his sweet family, to know that they are in our prayers, and that we stand with them during this time of grief.” Marshall ISD