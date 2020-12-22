Marshall ISD names interim superintendent

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Marshall Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has named Dr. J. Glenn Hambrick to serve as Interim Superintendent.

On Monday MISD board members named Dr. Hambrick for the position during a special called meeting.

Hambrick, who was the former superintendent of Carthage ISD, will serve as interim in MISD until a new superintendent is hired to replace Dr. Jerry Gibson, who was named the lone finalist for Superintendent of Galveston ISD last week. Gibson will remain with MISD until the end of January.

MISD School Board President Brad Burris said, “Dr. Hambrick is very well respected around the state and brings many years of Superintendent experience. We are excited about him leading us through this transition.”

Hambrick retired as Superintendent at Carthage ISD in 2019, having served in Carthage from 2008-2019. He has also served as a superintendent in Rosebud-Lott ISD (2002-2004) and at Elkhart ISD (2004-2008) prior to his time at Carthage.

Since his retirement in 2019, Hambrick has been an Education Consultant with GLS-Architects and Engineers.