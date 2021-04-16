Marshall issues boil water notice after water line break Friday morning

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The city of Marshall on Friday morning issued a boil water notice for residents along Charlotte Street and Fair Street due to a water line break.

A contractor hit a water main on the railroad tracks South of Houston Street and Ward Street.

“The Public Works Department had to replace a 10-foot section of this water main, which directly affected the residents located on Charlotte Street and Fair Street,” the announcement said.

Residents should boil water “until testing (of water samples) is complete and returned as safe for human consumption on Charlotte Street and Fair Street,” the announcement said.

Once the boil water notice is no longer needed, the city will issue a statement.

Under a Boil Water Notice, residents should

• Use commercially bottled water; or

• Boil water for two minute before use, or

• Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.