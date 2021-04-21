Marshall issues boil water notice after water main break

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Parts of Marshall are under a boil water notice due to a broken water main.

The main broke in the vicinity of Grove Street, and Public Works crews were able to repair it. However, because of low water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Marshall public water system to notify all affected customers.

The boil water notice is in effect for residents in the following areas:

400 block of South Grove Street

500 block of South Grove Street

400 block of West Burleson Street

This is the second boil water notice in Marshall recently. Last Friday, a boil water notice was issued after a contractor hit a water main on the railroad tracks south of Houston Street and Ward Street.

To ensure your water is safe to use, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The public water system will notify customers when the notice is lifted and it is no longer necessary to boil water.

Those with questions can contact James McClendon at 903-935-4488.