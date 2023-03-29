MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was arrested Tuesday after another man was injured in a shooting in the 2500 block of North Franklin Street, according to Marshall Police.

Officials said police found Bobby Williams, 28 with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Keith Hall, 35 of Marshall, was arrested after an investigation by Marshall Police detectives and members of the Joint Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.

Hall was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond has been set at $50,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.