MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in the air within Marshall city limits.

On Tuesday, May 31, officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested Malik Singleton Foster, 24, of Marshall.

Officers received several calls about gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Elsie Street at around 11:45 a.m. Police found the area where the gunshots were coming from and an “investigation revealed Foster was firing the handgun into the air,” according to police.

Foster was taken into custody without incident and was charged for discharging a firearm in city limits and outstanding warrants. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail.