MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Marshall man is dead after he crashed into the tree line in the Elysian Fields area Saturday night.

According to a press release, Marshall PD and Marshall Fire Department responded to the 2100 block Elysian Fields at approximately 11:02 p.m. Saturday night. Police said that the driver, who was identified as Charmaine Deshun Morris, 42, of Marshall, apparently left the roadway and crashed into a group of trees.

Officials said that Marshall Fire and EMS used the Jaws of Life to extract him from the vehicle, after which he was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. It was there that Morris unfortunately passed away from his injuries.

The Marshall Police Department said that they are still investigating the crash and have no further information at this time.