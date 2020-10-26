Marshall man dies in Sunday afternoon wreck

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was killed Sunday afternoon after a wreck on Highway 80 just two miles east of the city.

A DPS preliminary report says that 40-year-old Gilford Leon Nugent III was driving west on the highway when for unknown reasons he crossed over the centerline. He struck a Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a travel trailer at 1:19 p.m. Nugent was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the Silverado were identified as 33-year-old Scott Allan Roode and 31-year-old Trissta Leeann Hepting, both from Wichita, Kansas. They were taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepard in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.