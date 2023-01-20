HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder after a 2020 shooting at an apartment complex.

Chandler Givens, 23, was found guilty by a jury on Friday. He was initially arrested in October 2020 after a shooting incident at the Decker Place Apartments in Marshall.

Officials at the time of the shooting said that when officers arrived Givens told them he had just shot another man in Building D of the complex.

22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Givens pleaded not guilty to the murder, and his trial began on Wednesday where he was later found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison.