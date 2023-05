HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2022 murder.

Christopher Cisco, 30 of Marshall, pleaded guilty to murder in a Harrison County court on Friday.

He was accused of killing David Yale Allen, 64 of Marshall, on June 4, 2022. Allen was found dead in a Marshall home by a family member. The investigation started and Cisco was named as a suspect and booked into the Harrison County Jail the following day.