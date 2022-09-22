HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property.

Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. The caller also provided a description of them and their vehicle.

Officials said a short time later deputies located two people on Jewel Gooch Road in possession of the stolen property from Baker Bridge Road.

“Imagine that,” officials said.

Christopher Manning and Freticia Woolen, both of Marshall, were arrested for burglary of a building and transported to the Harrison County Jail.