Marshall mayor announces she won’t run for reelection

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall mayor Terri W. Brown announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election after two years in office.

In a statement posted on the Marshall City Hall Facebook page, Brown said that serving on the city council had been challenging but also rewarding.

“I appreciate my family and friends standing beside me during my campaigns and service on the Council,” Brown said. “My husband, Ross, listened to me daily, offered advice, and demonstrated his valuable commitment to my passion over the last four years. I could not have made this journey without him.”

She thanked her fellow city council members for their confidence in her to serve as mayor for the last two years. She wished the best to the new city council member for her district.

Over the last four years, Brown said she had seen the Mobilize Marshall plan, completion of Memorial City Hall, downtown redevelopment and final planning and building of the Marshall Pet Adoption Center. She urged citizens to continue to support these projects.

