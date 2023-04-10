MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall nurse has been given a Daisy Award from the nation-wide program that recognizes those who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Hillary Hasty, an RN at CHRISTUS Good Shephard Medical Center in Marshall was nominated for the award because she’s popular with her patients for her kindness and compassion.

“She is a very kind, caring, considerate, and compassionate nurse. She took time to reassure my family and me during my first stay. She sat with me and held my hand for a long period of time. She prayed with me. She kept my family updated. Every time I needed her, she was there for me. I never needed to call her. She even came to see me in the nursing home. When I was readmitted to the hospital and to my delight, she was my nurse again! I love her! And I know she loves me and all of her patients. God made her to be a nurse.” One of Hillary’s nominators

Hasty will pray with her patients and many of them said that “God made her to be a nurse.”

According to CHRISTUS, the Daisy award has been given to nurses who show exemplary skill and compassion across the nation since 1999.

To learn more about the award visit the Daisy Award online.