Marshall offers community survey to improve parks, recreation in city

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall residents now have a way to make their voices heard about parks and recreation in the city.

Back in April, the city council approved an amendment to the budget to create a recreational study, which they hope will guide the long-range planning of parks and events facilities in the city.

The city is now asking the community to participate in the survey.

“Answering survey questions will allow individuals to express their opinions, wants, and needs regarding City owned and managed parks and event facilities, the future development of open space in Marshall, and recreational programs,” a release from the city of Marshall said.

The survey results will help establish the park priorities in the city.

You can take the survey online at this link:

The survey asks questions like how often you use parks, how you would rate the physical conditions of Marshall parks and preferred funding methods for parks.

For those without internet access, they can visit the Marshall Public Library for assistance.

This survey comes with the Mobilize Marshall plan, a 10-year-plan passed in 2019 to prioritize projects and goals after receiving community input about city needs.

Goals for Mobilize Marshall include: