Marshall PD investigating hit-and-run that left 2 seriously injured

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department is looking for information about a hit-and-run that left two people seriously injured.

On Sept. 15 at around 9:40 p.m., dispatch received several calls about two people who were seriously hurt near the intersection of Sun Place and Five Notch Road.

Marshall police said an initial investigation revealed that two victims and their dog were hit from behind by a pickup truck going southbound on Five Notch.

The truck was described as light colored, and investrigators determined it to be a Dodge truck with a year model of early 2000s-mid-2010s. It will likely have damage to the front passenger side of the bumper.

The Marshall Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver. They encourage any witnesses that may have additional information to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.