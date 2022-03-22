MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — 21-year-old Alexis Marie Manning was identified as the victim of a 2020 homicide in Marshall, according to officials.

Marshall police were called to the Ryan’s Crossing Apartments in reference to a fire and a person who was possibly deceased at approximately 10:42 a.m. on March 10, 2020.

Marshall PD is continuing to investigate the case and they ask that anyone with information contact the Marshall Police Department. Those that wish to remain anonymous should call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 App.