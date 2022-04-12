MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth issued a statement about the recent rise in violent crime in the city.

He said they are using every tool at their disposal to bring an end to the violent crimes and arrest those perpetrating them. Marshall PD is partnering with other local, state and federal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies in an attempt to make the city safer.

This comes as shootings and other violent crimes seem to be steadily on the rise in the Marshall area. On Monday, a mother and her two children were caught in the middle of a shooting when their vehicle was shot at multiple times. Luckily, they only received minor injuries from broken glass.

Another bystander was seriously injured in a shooting outside of a shopping center when he was hit by a stray bullet. Police were later able to arrest a 21-year-old in connection to that shooting.

See Carruth’s full statement below: