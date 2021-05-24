Marshall police investigating shooting near apartment complex

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- On Monday, the Marshall Police Department said they responded to a shooting.

The incident happened approximately at 8:11 p.m. near the Belair Manor Complex.

The situation was not an officer-involved incident, and it is still being investigated.

Anyone who wishes to provide anonymous information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969, police said.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.