Marshall police investigating shooting near apartment complex

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- On Monday, the Marshall Police Department said they responded to a shooting.
The incident happened approximately at 8:11 p.m. near the Belair Manor Complex.
The situation was not an officer-involved incident, and it is still being investigated.
Anyone who wishes to provide anonymous information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969, police said.
This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.
