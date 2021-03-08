Marshall re-opening nearly all city buildings to full capacity after Abbott rescinds mask order

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall announced Monday morning that they would be re-opening nearly all city facilities to full capacity after Governor Abbott announced last week that he would be revoking his mask mandate.

The exception would be the Municipal Court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court.

Effective the morning of Wednesday, March 10, the water billing office, Memorial City Hall, Marshall Convention Center, Lions Community Center, and Smith Community Center will allow full capacity.

In addition, the Marshall City Arena, which only was open for event participants, will now be open to spectators.

While we are happy to re-open our facilities to the public, we remind citizens that are utilizing the facilities to do so at their own risk. We ask that you continue to wear a mask while indoors, maintain a safe distance from others, and engage in safe practices. Jasmine Rios, Communications Coordinator for the City of Marshall

To allow for a seamless transition, citizens and community organizations whom are interested in renting the Marshall Convention Center or any one of the Community Centers must contact Patty Munds at (903)-935-4414 to schedule an appointment. Precedence will be given to those who are currently on the waiting list for the above facilities.

Those interested in renting Memorial City Hall can contact Glenn Barnhart at (903)-934-7992.